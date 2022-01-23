Survey identifies 585 Chinkara deer outside parks, reserves

Islamabad :A total of 585 Chinkara deer have been spotted in a Survey 2020-21 in areas ranging from Manglot (Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa), Kalabagh, Cholistan desert (Punjab) to Kirthar Hills (Sindh).

The survey has been conducted by the Ministry of Climate Change in collaboration with the team of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme to evaluate the population of Chinkara deer in Pakistan. Though the survey has shown less number of Chinkara deer but the wildlife experts maintained that this animal species is also housed in zoos and wildlife parks due to which its total population is estimated to be approximately 3,000 in Pakistan.

The survey also found Chinkara deer in Sibbi plains, Makran, Turbet and Lasbela (Balochistan). This species also turns towards hot desert, subtropical/tropical scrubland, tropical thorn forest, riverine areas, semi deserts and foothills for food and water. Chinkara belongs to order Artiodactyla, family Bovidae and Genus Gazella and has smooth, highly glossy and reddish-buff fur. The tail is medium long and covered with a dorsal crest of black hair. It is considered a species of ‘least concern’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) because it is not facing extinction in most parts of the world. The surplus Chinkara deer from nature reserves were also released into the wild in order to maintain their numbers.