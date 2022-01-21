Three die in Lahore bomb blast

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: At least three people were killed and 25 injured in a bomb blast at Paan Mandi in New Anarkali Bazzar, Thursday. Initially, the incident was called a cylinder blast by police and other agencies but further investigation revealed that the explosion was that of a planted device.

The blast that took place around 1:40pm shattered windows of nearby shops and buildings at Paan Mandi. The police said the device weighing 1.5kg might be an IED (improvised explosive device) that also created one and a half foot deep crater.

Several motorcycles and stalls caught fire after the explosion that left many nearby shops and buildings damaged. There was a commotion and the injured were crying for help. They were rushed to a nearby hospital. The police cordoned off the area and barred people from the crime scene. Intelligence agencies, Rangers, police, CTD, bomb disposal and rescue teams rushed to the spot. The Bomb Disposal Squad and forensic experts gathered evidence from the scene.

The attack was claimed on Twitter by a spokesperson for the so-called Baloch Nationalist Army. An injured said that something hit his arm and blood was all over his body, adding he heard cries of the wounded around him before stumbling out of the shop.



The deceased were identified as Absar, 9, Ramzan, 30, of Ferozwala, and Yasar, 18. Absar was with his parents when the blast occurred. Something hit Absar's in the abdomen and he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His parents were also injured. The family belonged to Karachi.

Emergency was declared in all the city hospitals and their emergencies were immediately evacuated. Medical aid was provided to the injured who were identified as Arslan, 17, son of Sabir Hussain, Anwar, 45, Sher Zaman, 18, son of Khan Zaman, Jamil, 50, son of Abdullah, Abdullah, 22, son of Waseem, Salman Ahmed, 37, son of Maqsood Ahmed, Salman, 31, son of Islam, Sami, 25, son of Haji Abdul Aziz, Ijaz, 25, son of Karamat, Haider Sultan, 30, son of Jamshed, Zaheer Iqbal, 54, son of Abdul Sattar, M Adeem, 32, son of Sheikh Shujauddin, Ahmed, 27, son of Arshad, Bilal, 30, son of Farasat, Faisal Saeed, 27, son of Abdul Aziz, Tahir Hafeez, 33, son of Hafeez, Haider Tahir, 35, son of Tahir, Assad Khalid, son of Khalid, 20, Azhar, 42, son of Nazar Muhammad, Zawar Khan, 50, son of Latkan Khan, Wahid, 21, son of Gul Rehan, Faisal Butt, 42, son of Majid Lateef, Nabeela Bibi, 45, Nisha Salman, 25, Rida, 22, and a 70-year-old man, unidentified so far.

Five of the injured were precarious. Families and loved ones of the injured rushed to hospitals. Investigation revealed the terrorist came to the Paan Mandi on a motorbike and placed a bag outside a bank. The bomb exploded four minutes after he rode away. The suspect was identified through CCTV cameras. The police suspected it might have been a remote control device. At least eight motorbikes were completely damaged in the blast.

Initial investigation showed that it was a time-controlled device fitted into a motorbike. However, a police officer said it was not a time device. The SSP Investigation said that an IED weighing over one kilgoramme was used in the blast. Ball bearings were not used in the device. He said device was not fitted in a motorcycle rather it was put inside a canister. He said that the CTD had obtained a CCTV footage of the spot.

The Operations, Investigation DIGs and SSP Investigation visited the crime scene and formed a police team headed by the City SP Investigation and SP CIA. The Lahore CTD has registered a case against three people under Sections 7 ATA, 3/4 Explosive Act, 302, 324, 120 B and 109 PPC.

According to the FIR, investigation teams have retrieved evidence from the spot. Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid Ahmed, meanwhile, said that high alert has been issued for three to four cities and there are rumors that the terrorist incidents could occur. He said that the cities include Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, adding that we have to be watchful in this new wave of terrorism. He said that the terrorists demands cannot be met, and there was no ceasefire with them.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Sheikh Rashid said that the Rangers have been deputed from Wednesday for emergency, adding that the enemies are making effort to start the new wave of terrorism in the country but they will not succeed.

Meanwhile in a statement issued on twitter Sheikh Rashid condemned the Lahore Anarkali blast in strong words adding that he was grieved on the loss of precious lives in the blast. Sheikh Rashid also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons. Sheikh Rashid has also summoned report from the Punjab government regarding the Anarkali blast.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed regret over the loss of precious human lives in the blast. He ordered provision of best medical treatment to the injured. He also sought a report from the Punjab government.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar expressed grief over the incident and ordered the IGP to submit a report. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat also expressed deep concern and sorrow over the loss of lives and property. He sought a preliminary report from the IGP.

The IGP directed his officers to investigate all aspects of the Anarkali blast and arrest those responsible at the earliest by using all available resources. Presiding over a high-level meeting at the Safe City Authority, Qurban Lines, he reviewed all the footages of the Anarkali blast. He ordered high alert and directed all RPOs and DPOs to enhance security of important installations and sensitive places. He extended the patrolling hours of Dolphin, Peru and other forces at public places. He also directed more vigilance at inter-provincial and inter-district check-posts. He ordered expediting search, sweep and intelligence-based operations in all the districts.