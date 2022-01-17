Al Jazeera TV

Khartoum: Sudan has revoked the licence of Al Jazeera Mubasher, part of the Qatar-based network, accusing it of "unprofessional" TV coverage of anti-coup protests, the channel said on Sunday. "The Sudanese authorities announce they revoked the accreditation of Al Jazeera Mubasher and barred its team from working in Sudan," tweeted the news channel.
Lima: Two women drowned on a beach in northern Peru due to "anomalous waves" registered after the volcanic eruption in...
Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police said Sunday they had arrested the brother of a notorious insurgent leader...
Beirut: Aid workers in Syria’s largest camp for displaced people face an unprecedented threat, a Kurdish official...
Dubai: South Korea’s soft power matches its economic achievements, President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday at the start...
Tunis: Tunisia’s crisis-stricken economy needs "deep reforms" such as slashing its vast public wage bill, the...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation vowed on Sunday to continue demanding aid access to Ethiopia’s war-ravaged...
Comments