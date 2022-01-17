 
close
Monday January 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Al Jazeera TV

By AFP
January 17, 2022

Khartoum: Sudan has revoked the licence of Al Jazeera Mubasher, part of the Qatar-based network, accusing it of "unprofessional" TV coverage of anti-coup protests, the channel said on Sunday. "The Sudanese authorities announce they revoked the accreditation of Al Jazeera Mubasher and barred its team from working in Sudan," tweeted the news channel.

Comments