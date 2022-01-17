Nadir Magsi wins Thar Desert Jeep Rally

KARACHI: Renowned racer Nadir Magsi won Thar Desert Jeep Rally 2022 that concluded in Mithi, Sindh, on Sunday.

He covered the distance of 107Km in 1 hour 17 minutes to top the table while Sahibzada Sultan stood second with the timing of 1 hour and 13 minutes.

The third position was taken by Chaudhry Khurram with 1 hour 22 minutes and 13 seconds and Jihand Booth took fourth position.