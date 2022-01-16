Three women raped in City

LAHORE : Three women were raped in various parts of the City here on Saturday.

A woman (N) was gang-raped by one Atif and his accomplices in a house in Defence A. The victim was called by her cousin Amina at her place where the accused gang-raped her. She was also tortured and filmed.

Another woman (S) was raped by her next door neighbour Shahbaz in his house in Baghbanpura police area. A woman (A) was gang-raped by her ex-husband Safdar and his two employees Asif and Arshad in her flat in Factory Area police limits.

Two arrested for killing trader: Shalimar Investigation police have arrested two men for killing a businessman of Baghbanpura Bazaar a few days ago.

Accused Ahmed and Salman had shot dead businessman Rashid. Accused Ahmed was a long time employee at the shop of Rashid. Due to some bad deeds of the accused, victim Rashid kicked him out of the shop. As a result, accused Ahmed along with his accomplice Salman gunned down the businessman when he was on his way home with his brother Shahid, who was seriously injured in the firing.

Sleeping man burnt alive: A man was burnt alive in a house fire incident in Lytton Road area on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Waqas. The victim turned on the heater and fell asleep. During his sleep, his blanket fell on the heater and caught fire. Police reached the spot, shifted the body to the morgue and started legal proceedings.

Two girls recovered: Two girls who went missing from Kanganpur were recovered from Lahore.

The girls had left their Kanganpur house two days ago over a domestic issue. Police traced the girls and handed over them to their parents.

Speeding truck crushes man: A 35-year-old man was killed by a speeding truck on Kucha Ferozepur Road on Saturday.

The victim identified as Mahboob Hussain was on his way on a bike when a rashly driven truck ran over him, resulting into serious injuries to him. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His body was shifted to the morgue.