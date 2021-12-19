Nine degrees centigrade Karachiites brace coldest night

KARACHI: The temperature dropped to as low as nine degree Celsius in Karachi between the night of Friday and Saturday forcing the citizens of Karachi stay in-doors.
The Met Department officials said on Saturday that the cold wave in Karachi would continue for a few more days. “Under the influence of a cold wave that has gripped the northern and central Pakistan, the entire country is experiencing cold and dry weather,” Chief Meteorological Officer Dr. Sardar Sarfraz told The News, adding that the dry continental winds have turned the weather harsh across the country, but the weather in Karachi comparatively remained pleasant with cold nights.
He asserted that the months of December and January were usually cold months in the country when northern and central parts of the country face severe weather under the influence of Siberian winds, but the weather in Karachi remains relatively moderate with cold at nights and moderate sunny day-time.
“We are expecting the similar weather in Karachi in the next two days,” Sarfraz said, adding that the night temperature would bounce back and the minimum temperature is likely to hover round 14-15 degree Celsius.
