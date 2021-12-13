Worthless degrees

In Pakistan, hundreds of thousands of graduates are unemployed. By 2021, the number of unemployed people has reached 6.65 million. In the previous year, there were 5.8 million unemployed people. Pakistan has the ninth largest labour force in the world, which is increasing every year. However, the rate of unemployed educated people is three times higher than other unemployed groups.
The reason behind this high rate of unemployment is the lack of available jobs. It is imperative that the government helps young people develop the right skills for employment. It should also work to create more job opportunities for people.
Deedar Ali Bangwar
Kandhkot
Every year on December 10, people celebrate Human Rights Day to spread awareness about the basic rights people are...
Islamabad was once a crime-free and peaceful city. These days it has been witnessing a significant increase in street...
On December 9, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin promised people that prices would come down in...
Politics determines the rules of governance. These rules identify what kind of economic institutions a country would...
The Covid-19 pandemic has affected all countries alike. However, the lockdowns have impacted the country’s national...
Transparency International Pakistan released its National Corruption Perception Survey 2021 on December 8. The survey...