Worthless degrees

In Pakistan, hundreds of thousands of graduates are unemployed. By 2021, the number of unemployed people has reached 6.65 million. In the previous year, there were 5.8 million unemployed people. Pakistan has the ninth largest labour force in the world, which is increasing every year. However, the rate of unemployed educated people is three times higher than other unemployed groups.

The reason behind this high rate of unemployment is the lack of available jobs. It is imperative that the government helps young people develop the right skills for employment. It should also work to create more job opportunities for people.

Deedar Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot