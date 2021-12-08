Buzdar slams PDM on long march announcement

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PDM would avoid holding a long march like its earlier claim of tendering resignations.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the chief minister said that the announcement about holding a long march on Pakistan Day is unjustified adding that visionless politicians should avoid achieving political gains on a national day. It is an attempt to divide the nation, he maintained and advised the PDM to revisit its negative attitude as the nation would never forgive the PDM’s anarchistic designs. Earlier, the chief minister paid a surprise visit to head office of the tourism department at 10:30am on Tuesday and checked the attendance of officers and other staff members.

Expressing strong displeasure over the absence of secretary tourism, officers and other staff members, the chief minister directed to make secretary tourism OSD and suspension of other staff members. Those failing to attend their offices in time have no right to remain on their posts as it is a sheer negligence, he continued. “I have directed to initiate disciplinary action against truant staff and observance of time would be ensured in offices, he declared. I would pay surprise visits to departments to monitor performance as well as officers’ attendance,” the chief minister said and announced indiscriminate action against officers and staff failing to reach offices in time. The government officials should mend their ways as I am deeply disappointed over the empty tourism office, Usman Buzdar continued and repeated that this approach would not be allowed.

SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur and secretary education about immoral activities in a private college of Hasilpur and directed to investigate it. On the chief minister’s notice, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur has sealed the institution. The chief minister has directed to initiate legal action for holding ceremony without permission adding that immoral activities in a mixed gathering were intolerable. The chief minister also sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the torture of women in the Millat Town area of Faisalabad and directed to take action against the culprits. A report be submitted after inquiry of the incident, he added.