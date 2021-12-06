Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold and smoggy conditions was witnessed in the City here Sunday. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Monday morning. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts the country.

They said smog/fog was likely to intensify in plain areas of Punjab during morning/night hours while light rain (snowfall over hills) was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its surrounding hilly areas.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Garhi Dupatta 26mm, Muzaffarabad (AP 25, City 16), Rawalakot 17, Kotli 07, Balakot 21, Kakul 19, Malam Jabba 16, Kalam 14, Pattan 13, Parachinar 07, Chitral, Saidu Sharif 02, Murree 09, Attock 07, Jhelum, Chakwal 05, Islamabad (Zero point, Saidpur 02, Golra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01), Gupis 02, Astore 01 and Kalat 01. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -06°C while in Lahore, it was 10.8°C and maximum was 24.7°C.