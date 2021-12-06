 
Monday December 06, 2021
China to accelerate improvement of rural living environment

By Xinhua
December 06, 2021

BEIJING: China has released a five-year action plan on improving rural living environment amid the bid to promote rural vitalisation and upgrade the living conditions of rural residents.

Rural living environment upgrade is closely related to the well-being of farmers and the construction of a beautiful China, according to the plan jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.