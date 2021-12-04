Saher, Mehreen reach National Boxing finals

LAHORE: Saher and Mehreen Baloch reached the finals of their respective weight categories in the National Boxing championship here at Captain Fasih Sports Complex on Friday.

Saher of Punjab beat Asawara of Sindh in bantam weight category while Mehreen of Sindh moved past Azka Ashfaq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in feather weight bout.

In men’s quarterfinals 46-48Kg, Zain of PAF beat Tabish of Sindh.

Zohaib Rasheed of Navy beat Zulqarnain Saeed of Islamabad in 46-48Kg.

Atta Ullah of WAPDA beat Amin Ullah of Balochistan in 48-51Kg.

Muhammad Saeed of Army beat Hamza of PAF in Fly 48-51Kg.

Abdul Rehman of KP knocked out Arslan Aslam of Punjab in Bantam 51-54Kg.

Naqeeb Ullah of WAPDA beat Inam Ullah of Punjab in Feather 54-57Kg.

Muhammad Younas of Navy beat Salah-ud-Din of KP in Light 57-60Kg.

Mohib Ullah of WAPDA beat Hamza Ejaz of Islamabad in Light 57-60Kg.

Naveed Ahmed of KP beat Faisal Hanif of Navy in Light Welter 60-63.5Kg.

Abdul Jalil of Army beat Dawood of PAF in Light Welter 60-63.5Kg.

Amir Masood of PAF beat Muhammad Umar of Sindh in Welter 63.5-67Kg.

Gul Zaib of Army beat Muhammad Rehman of Punjab in Light Middle 67-71Kg.