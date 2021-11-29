Another youth falls victim to stray kite string

LAHORE: A 19-year old youth died after the string of a stray kite slit open his throat on Shalimar Link Road, Mughalpura here on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Assad of Mushtaq Colony, Baghbanpura. The victim was passing through Shalimar Link Road, Mughalpura when a stray kite string landed on him and slit open his throat. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injury. Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim's uncle Fida Muhammad. DIG Operations suspended Mughalpura SHO Saeed Anwar. The IG also took notice of the incident and said that next time where the incident of kite flying and injury of a citizen came to light, the field officers as well as the supervisory officers would be answerable.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the demise of a citizen as a stray kite’s string slit his throat in the limits of Shalimar Link Road police. Usman Buzdar while taking notice of this incident has sought a report from Lahore CCPO and directed strict enforcement of ban on kite flying and action against violators.

He directed zero-tolerance in this regard, adding police officers concerned will be held accountable where the incident of kite flying will take place. The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

Two killed: Two persons died and three others got injuries in two different road accidents here Sunday.

A 27-year old bike rider was killed by a speeding tractor-trolley in the Kahna area. The victim was identified as Hussain. It was reported that Hussain was driving on a one-way road when his bike collided with a tractor-trolley, resulting into his instant death. Meanwhile, a youth died and three others injured when a speeding car rammed into a footpath in Defence B. The victim was identified as Mohsin Rasheed of Kasur. The injured identified as Ibrahim, 20, Qamar, 24, and Zohaib, 22, were admitted to hospital. The car was completely damaged in the accident.

Imposter: Police arrested a man impersonating police officer here on Sunday. The accused identified as Imran was allegedly a tout. A patrolling officer stopped a car bearing green number plate at Ganga Ram Chowk. The car driver introduced himself as a police officer and threatened the patrolling officer. Mozang police registered a case against the accused.

murder: Police arrested a man for killing a 21-year old girl in the Gulberg area. Police arrested the security guard Arif for killing the girl. The accused loved the victim "N" who served in a hotel. Police have registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim's brother-in-law Babar Gull.

drug pushers: Ghaziabad police arrested three drug pushers here on Sunday. The accused were identified as Junaid, Irfan and Abdul Hameed. Police recovered 4kg caharas from their possession.

Body found: The body of a 60-year old man was recovered from the gate of Evernew Studio in the Iqbal Town area on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, had Rs2,100 in his pocket and a pack of cigarettes. Police shifted the body to the morgue.