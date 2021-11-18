Passage of electoral reforms bill hailed

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government welcomes the Electoral Reforms Bill in Parliament.

“This is another step of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf towards transparency in the electoral system. This will reduce the chances of rigging in the election process,” he said in a statement issued from his office on Wednesday. The provincial minister said the use of electronic voting machines to give overseas Pakistanis the right to vote is a real change, adding: “Overseas Pakistanis are our asset as they play an important role in the national economy.”

Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash further said the bill was fulfillment of another promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“In the past, every political party used to accuse the other party of rigging, but now with the use of electronic voting machines, this will not happen and more transparency will come in the electoral system,” he added.

He said that giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis would strengthen their love and attachment to Pakistan.