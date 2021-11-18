Passage of electoral reforms bill hailed

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government welcomes the Electoral Reforms Bill in Parliament.
“This is another step of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf towards transparency in the electoral system. This will reduce the chances of rigging in the election process,” he said in a statement issued from his office on Wednesday. The provincial minister said the use of electronic voting machines to give overseas Pakistanis the right to vote is a real change, adding: “Overseas Pakistanis are our asset as they play an important role in the national economy.”
Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash further said the bill was fulfillment of another promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“In the past, every political party used to accuse the other party of rigging, but now with the use of electronic voting machines, this will not happen and more transparency will come in the electoral system,” he added.
He said that giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis would strengthen their love and attachment to Pakistan.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday renamed the Gandhara Valley City as New Peshawar City and...
PESHAWAR: A leader of the Awami National Party and former naib nazim Town 4 Arbab Kamal Ahmad on Wednesday said that...
PESHAWAR: Under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020, the Private Schools Regulatory...
PESHAWAR: The Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the murder of a social...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari has said that mainstreaming of former...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s former district president Shafahat Ali Khan on Wednesday announced to join...