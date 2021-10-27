Iftikhar fined for showing dissent

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Iftikhar Ahmed was fined 20 percent of his match fee for a level 1 offence for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during their first round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at the Gaddafi Stadium.
Iftikhar argued with the umpire when his appeal was turned down in the 122nd over of Northern’s innings. He was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
On-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza levelled the charge. The all-rounder accepted the sanction proposed by match-referee Mohammad Anees after requesting a hearing.
SAN ISIDRO, Argentina: Diego Maradona’s former lawyer said Monday the medical treatment given to his client was...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haider Ali and Hasnain Ali moved into the pre-quarterfinals of Tashkent ATF 14 & Under in...
LAHORE: Former women’s team captain Sana Mir has said that Pakistan’s incredible win over India justified the...
MELBOURNE: A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was cancelled on Tuesday, with organisers blaming...
VIENNA: Former world number one Andy Murray knocked out fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7 , 6-3 in the opening round...
JOHANNESBURG: Nigerian club Enyimba will face formidable CAF Confederation Cup play-offs opponents in Libyan outfit Al...