Trials for Inter-Provincial Hockey Championship on Wednesday

KARACHI: Trials to select Sindh under-17 boys and under-16 girls teams for the Inter-Provincial Hockey Championship will be held at KHA Sports Complex, Gulshan Iqbal, on Wednesday, a KHA press release said.

The Championship will be held in Lahore from November 2 to 5.

Secretary sports and youth affairs Imtiaz Ali Shah has formed a selection committee comprising Haider Hussain, SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Irshad Ali Makhdoom, and Kashmala Batool.