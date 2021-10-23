Trials for Inter-Provincial Hockey Championship on Wednesday

KARACHI: Trials to select Sindh under-17 boys and under-16 girls teams for the Inter-Provincial Hockey Championship will be held at KHA Sports Complex, Gulshan Iqbal, on Wednesday, a KHA press release said.
The Championship will be held in Lahore from November 2 to 5.
Secretary sports and youth affairs Imtiaz Ali Shah has formed a selection committee comprising Haider Hussain, SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Irshad Ali Makhdoom, and Kashmala Batool.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Rafi Khan, Tayyab Aslam, Ahsan Ayaz, and Salman Saleem will feature in four international squash...
ISLAMABAD: Around 100 Under-16 boys and girls from twin cities will be seen in action in the ITC Tennis League that...
PARIS: American skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin will kick off her bid for more World Cup dominance in Soelden on the...
KARACHI: In a bid to pick wrestlers for the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, Pakistan Wrestling Federation plans...
RAWALPINDI: Sui Southern Gas Company outplayed defending champions Khan Research Laboratories 3-0 in the 13th...
LAHORE: Muzamil Murtaza won the singles title and M Abid and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman clinched the men’s doubles title...