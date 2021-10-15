SC orders DHA to share its new site’s master plan with RUDA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday directed the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Lahore to share master plan of its new site with Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi heard a suo moto case regarding granting of permission to the DHA Lahore for development on its new site, as well as the affectees of Eden Garden Housing Society.

The court directed the Defence Housing Authority Lahore to also decide the matter of giving plots to afectees of Eden Garden Housing Society in the DHA or return the paid amounts.

The court raised questions over the performance of the RUDA. Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that the affairs of RUDA were in mess. The judge questioned as to it was making any progress or fighting cases.

“Whether the housing society, being developed by the DHA comes under the administration of Ravi Urban Development Authority,” the judge asked.

Justice Ahsen further asked whether the DHA would get the land after fulfilling all the conditions of Ravi Urban Development Authority.

The court ordered for submitting order sheet of the Lahore High Court besides submitting the viewpoint of over a hundred affectees of Eden Garden Housing Society before it.

Counsel for the Ravi Urban Development Authority told the court that the DHA land was transferred from the Lahore Development Authority to Ravi Urban Development Authority; however, the learned high court had restrained the Ravi Urban Development Authority from development work.

The counsel submitted that due to the stay granted by the Lahore High Court, RUDA could not continue its work and was facing the cases.

Likewise, counsel for the affectees of Eden Garden Housing Society informed the court that the plots being given to the affectees in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) are far away from the city.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the matter for a month with the observation that the DHA should inform it as to when the matter of affectees of Eden Garden Housing Society pertaining to their plots as well as returning the paid amount will be decided.