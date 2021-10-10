Woman poisoned to death by in-laws

LAHORE: A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws in Talab Sarai Village, Manga Mandi on Saturday.

The victim, mother of five children, was identified as Zeenat Bibi of Talab Sarai village. Police took the body of the deceased into custody and shifted it to the morgue to ascertain the cause of death. Further action would be taken after the postmortem report was received, police said.