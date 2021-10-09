Man kills mother for money, gold

SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his 50-year-old mother in Jacobabad, after she refused to give him money and gold. Reports said the accused, Ahmed Ali Buriro, had killed his 50-year-old mother Amina, when she refused to give him money and gold in village Juman Shah near Mubarakpur in the limits of Mirpur Buriro in district Jacobabad.

The police have shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and arrested the alleged killer. They said the accused was in police custody and an FIR has also been registered against him on the complaint of Abdullah Buriro, brother of the deceased woman.