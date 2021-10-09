Man kills mother for money, gold

SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his 50-year-old mother in Jacobabad, after she refused to give him money and gold. Reports said the accused, Ahmed Ali Buriro, had killed his 50-year-old mother Amina, when she refused to give him money and gold in village Juman Shah near Mubarakpur in the limits of Mirpur Buriro in district Jacobabad.
The police have shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and arrested the alleged killer. They said the accused was in police custody and an FIR has also been registered against him on the complaint of Abdullah Buriro, brother of the deceased woman.
SUKKUR: A man shot dead a boy and injured his own sister over the suspicion of adultery in Kashmore-Kandhkot district....
SUKKUR: The body of a missing employee of a local hospital was recovered on Friday from the bank of the Rice Canal in...
SUKKUR: Special Assistant to the Sindh CM on Human Rights Sadhumal Surendar Valasai has written a letter to Sindh Home...
SUKKUR: Additional Sessions Court Daharki has granted bail to PPP’s former irrigation minister Suhail Anwar Sial on...
KABUL: A delegation of the Islamic Emirate left Kabul for Doha on Friday for talks with officials from a number of...
KABUL: The Ministry of Information and Culture welcomed the appointment of a UN special inspector tasked with...