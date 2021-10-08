Ravi project apparently to benefit land developers: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday observed that apparently the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) was for the benefit of land developers.

Hearing a set of petitions against the project, Justice Shahid Karim further observed that the conversion of agricultural land into the housing project was unjustified as the country was already vulnerable to food insecurity.

The judge regretted that no arrangements had been made by the Punjab government to allocate alternative land for agricultural purposes. Earlier, the counsel for the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) submitted an amended reply in the matter.

The judge found gross irregularities in the project and observed that the master plan was approved by the Ruda in December 2020 whereas the land acquisition notification was issued prior to it on Oct 6, 2020.

The judge noted that as to how the master plan issued by the LDA in 2016 for Lahore did not contain specific details of the riverfront project.

A government’s law officer told the court that the master plan approved by the LDA in 2016 was later adopted by the Ruda in 2020. Justice Karim observed that there was no mention of a new city near river Ravi in the master plan of the LDA as the plan was of the entire city. The judge also took cognizance of the fact from a reply of the forest department that the project would result in felling of the trees as well for the housing buildings. The judge adjourned the hearing for further arguments on Oct 12.