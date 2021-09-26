NC questions legality of PFL deal

KARACHI: Just a day after it was unveiled that former English striker Michael Owen became the brand ambassador of the franchise-based Pakistan Football League (PFL), FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee questioned the legality of the agreement which has been brokered between Ashfaq-Amir Dogar group and the Global Soccer Ventures (GSV), the company which aims to hold the league.

“Ashfaq Shah-Amir Dogar group, having no legal authority or validity to do so, has signed a 15-year deal with the company GSV which has no track record and has handed over all rights for football league to the company,” NC said in a statement on Saturday.

NC said that no money has come to the PFF’s exchequer after the deal. The illegal group continues to promote this illegal league by GSV, it added.

“After the illegal takeover of the PFF headquarters by Ashfaq-Dogar Group GSV was formed. How such a newly-born company can be awarded such a huge contract without holding a fair bidding process,” NC questioned.

“Pakistan deserves a football franchise league that is made properly with competitive bidding from established companies, an open selection process, international recognition and proper FIFA backing. What Ashfaq Hussain and Malik Amir Dogar group has done is illegal and a complete betrayal of Pakistan and Pakistan’s footballing community,” NC added.

NC said that this illegal Ashfaq faction was not recognized by FIFA, AFC or even Pakistan government and any such venture by them would be illegal. “Once the PFF elections are held the newly-elected PFF will reject this illegally brokered deal which will also inflict a huge loss on the investors, not knowing about the reality. GSV has also been promising international players and international contracts and the fact of the matter remains that without FIFA no international players or contracts can happen,” NC added.

“Along with other demerits of the subject the fact that the company ‘GSV’ was formed after two days of the illegal occupation of the PFF secretariat by Ashfaq faction raises doubts whether this is a coincidence only that GSV and Ashfaq-Dogar Group sign an illegal deal immediately after occupying the PFF headquarters, causing suspension of the PFF membership at FIFA and losing all rights and privileges Pakistan had,” NC observed.

NC said it feared that this illegal act would multiply the long-standing problems.

NC chairman Haroon Malik said: “Despite having received a legal notice from NC GSV has not replied yet.

“In addition to showing the Pakistani players good dreams, GSV is also inviting investors to invest in the franchises through bids while their own getting rights of the league from PFF was never done through a proper bidding process,” NC said.

“We are to make it clear for everybody, in particular the interested investors, involved in this venture of the so called PFL that neither PFF NC nor any future elected PFF will recognise this illegal, unauthorised act, instead, every available legal recourse will be adopted against involved ones,” NC said.