Man shot dead over enmity

LAHORE:A 28-year-old man was shot dead over an old enmity in Shahdara police limits on Friday. Victim Faizan, a resident of Walled City, went to his uncle’s house at Yousaf Park. He was standing in a street when the suspects identified as Nawazish, Azhar and others opened firing at him. The victim suffered bullet wounds and was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police removed the body to morgue and were investigating the matter further.

arrested: A man has been arrested for sexually harassing girls in South Cantonment police limits on Friday. The arrested suspect identified as Naeem used to follow the girls on their way to their educational institutes, hurl nasty remarks and harass them through indecent gestures. When a victim offered resistance, he misbehaved with her and hurled threats at her. A case has been registered against him.

misbehave: A man has been arrested on the charges of misbehaving a traffic warden in the Defence area. A warden stopped the suspect, Rafay Abid, on a violation at Chohan Chowk. It reportedly infuriated him and he hurled threats at the warden. The warden filed a complaint against him. Abid has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

commits suicide: A woman reportedly committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in Kahna police limits on Friday. The victim "S" was dejected over some unknown issue. On the day of the incident, she swallowed poisonous pills. Her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to hospital where she died. Police removed the body to morgue.

accidents: Around 14 people were killed, whereas 1,092 injured in 1,006 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 643 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 449 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.