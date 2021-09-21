Negative politics defeated, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar told AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood on Monday that Punjab would continue supporting Azad Kashmir in its development journey.

The AJK president met the chief minister here on Monday and thanked him for extending full support in the elections. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion, while Usman Buzdar congratulated Sultan Mahmood on being appointed the AJK president. Both strongly condemned Indian atrocities and oppression being committed against the oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The chief minister said the foundation of a new Pakistan had been laid in Azad Kashmir as the politics of public service and transparent governance had defeated negative politics.

Usman Buzdar said that the brutal lockdown by the Indian army in IIOJK could not suppress the freedom passion of Kashmiris. The AJK president regretted that India had turned occupied Kashmir into prison.

War against terror: Usman Buzdar in his message on International Day of Peace has said Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistanis are a peace-loving nation. Pakistan and its people are well aware of the importance and need for peace and no other nation has sacrificed for peace than Pakistan, the CM added. The CM said the Pakistani nation has made history by winning war against terrorism with great sacrifices. Pakistan has been playing a lead role for regional and international peace efforts and its journey of peace manifests the valuable sacrifices of martyrs who were the messengers of peace and their sacrifices would never be forgotten, the CM maintained.

POLIO: The chief minister inaugurated the five-day anti-polio campaign here Monday by administering vaccine to children at his office. The CM said that 156,000 workers would administer anti-polio drops to 16.88 million children of up to five years of age across the province.