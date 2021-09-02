PTI govt talks about 'Ehsaas' but no 'Ehsaas' of masses: Bilawal

SUKKUR: PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had not given anything new but highlighting his party in welfare projects as the PTI government is talking about 'Ehsaas' but it has no 'Ehsaas' of masses.

Addressing a launch ceremony of ‘People Poverty Reduction Programme’ in Sukkur and Ghotki districts on Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP believed in serving people and he himself wanted to facilitate them without any discrimination. He said they were being taunted by rivals to make voters beggars in the name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), but factually the whole world including, World Bank, and European Union had appreciated the programme’s viability.

The PPP chairman said the People Poverty Reduction Programme would also empower the women economically, because flourishing a woman would definitely change the entire living of the family. He said it was his dream to empower woman, as her slain mother thought to do, saying the Sindh government has launched a programme with Rs6 billion funding to provide 23,000 houses to the deserving women of Sindh, especially of Ghotki and Sukkur districts.

Bilawal said people were being drowned in the tsunami of inflation caused by the PTI-led federal government and it had no feelings for the miseries of the masses. He said around 1.3 million families in 15 districts of Sindh would be benefited from the PPP’s poverty reduction programme, expressing his dream place, where women could play an equal economic, political and social role.