Peers praise art and philanthropy of Durdana Butt and Nyla Jaffri

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) on Tuesday night held a memorial event to pay tribute to Durdana Butt and Nyla Jaffri — two television and theatre artistes who recently passed away. Both the veteran actresses had been suffering from cancer and the former had also contracted Covid-19.

The event was organised at the Jaun Elia Lawn of the council and moderated by television personality Huma Mir. ACP President Mohammad Ahmed Shah recalled Durdana as a daring woman whom he knew her for many years. Foy Nyla, he said she had been battling cancer for the last six years and the ACP had been with her in her tough times.

He said Nyla was a woman with a sensitive heart and he witnessed her humanitarian side when she took great care of children affected by the 2005 earthquake in the northern parts of the country.

Ahmed Shah lamented that many creative people had left us in the pandemic. "I have always tried to make this space a hub for the artiste community where they can share joy and sorrows,” he added.

A documentary film was also screened showing the life and works of Durdana and Nyla. Senior actor and musician Khalid Anam said both the women were philanthropists and they made their individual identity in the showbiz industry by their unique craft. He remembered how once Nyla, when she came to know about a senior television actor in a severe financial crisis, came to his help, buying a refrigerator for his house and helping him pay his outstanding power bills so that his power connection was restored.

Senior Pakistan Television producer Amjad Shah thanked the ACP for organising such events to remember the departed ones. He said it was difficult to talk about Nyla’s art. For Durdana, he remarked she was a mother figure for everybody.

"Durdana Butt was my Dudi Aapa, she supported my daughter in the starting of her career, and whatever my daughter is today, all credit goes to her," said television personality Iqbal Lateef.

Theatre artiste Kulsoom Aftab said, "Nyla always used to first understand the details of her characters and then get into it, she was an amazing actress.” Journalist Imran Shirvanee, makeup artist Kamaluddin, veteran actor Munawar Saeed, director Misbah Khalid, PTV producer Zaheer Khan and others also spoke for the two departed actresses on the occasion.