Refugees influx in Sindh: No one to stay in Karachi as Afghans to go to US, says Bilawal

SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday while commenting on another influx of Afghan refugees in Sindh, especially in Karachi, he said the PPP put trust on the security forces and there was no issue, if anyone would come in the province, having legal travelling documents.

He said that no one would stay here as the people from Afghanistan are coming to go to America. he said that Chinese reservations about terrorism against CPEC must be addressed.

He said non-implementation of National Action Plan might prevent any attack on the national assets, including the CPEC, Dasu Dam and Gwadar port.

Bilawal strongly criticised the PTI’s past three years’ performances, saying to come to the public to know about the exact performance of Imran Khan’s government, despite of the PTI’s recent celebrations.

Addressing a gathering after paying condolences with Muhammad Ali Malkani over the sad demise of his mother at Makli on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the people have responded negatively for the past three years performances of the PTI government, saying the PTI-led federal government has done nothing for the betterment of the people, especially the poor and down-trodden population. He said the PM’s promise to provide five million homes to the low income families, has also been compromised, as the government had rather snatched shelters from the poor. While talking about the PM’s pledge to give 10 million job opportunities to the youth, told that it too seemed to be another political gabbing.

Giving the details, the PPP chairman said Imran’s government has deprived of over 10,000 workers of Pakistan Steel Mills, while 16,000 workers of other departments, as they were recently terminated from their services. He said the PPP was the only political party in the country that provided relief to the people, adding that on the contrary, the PTI-led federal government had provided relief to the rich and elite class. He said the people were not satisfied over the three years’ performance of the incumbent government, alleging that the government had also stolen water of the provinces, especially of Sindh, causing serious harm to the country.

Bilawal said the people had declared Imran Khan, as an incompetent prime minister ever and pledged to send him back to home soon, while accusing the PTI-IMF deal could only favour to the rich and elite of the country that badly spoil the situation of the poor.

Talking about the recent dispute between the federal government Sindh, the PPP chairman alleged that PM Imran Khan controlled the national water regulatory body, IRSA that deprived of the provinces due water share, especially Sindh. He said the TP Link Canal has again been opened despite of the continuous protest from Sindh and Balochistan, adding that the PTI has been damaging the central government’s status, as Sindh was deprived of NFC awards, supply of adequate water for irrigation, provision of uninterrupted electricity and gas.