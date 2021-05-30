CTD conducted 46 operations in seven days

LAHORE : The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab conducted 46 intelligence-based operations across Punjab during the last seven days and arrested three terrorists.

During the operations, around 47 suspects were interrogated and three suspected terrorists namely Muhammad Ibrahim, Shabar Raza and M Qasim were arrested. Muhammad Ibrahim alias Japani, son of Din Muhammad, was arrested from Rajanpur. He belonged to BRA and was planning to attack government installations, main transmission lines and gas pipelines. Officials seized one IED, 438kg explosives, fuses, prima cord, detonators, one Kalashnikov and Rs 29,2000 in cashed which were given to him by Ferrari Commander Afzal alias Mujahid for carrying out attacks on government installations.

Shabar Raza, son of Muhammad Hanif, was arrested from Jhang. He belonged to TTP and was planning terrorist activity. One IED was recovered from his possession. M Qasim, son of M Akram, belonged to defunct SSP.

He was running sectarian websites and uploading hate material on social media against different sects.