Palestine thanks Pakistan and its people for condemning Israeli atrocities

LAHORE: Ambassador of Palestine in Pakistan Ahmad Rabaie on Tuesday expressed gratitude for unflinching support of Pakistan and its people to condemn Israeli atrocities.“We appreciate the sentiments and emotions of Pakistanis for speaking up against Israel’s systematic and barbaric oppression of the people of Palestine and demanding the UN probe on human rights violations", Ahmad Rabaie said while talking to the University of Health Sciences (UHS) VC.