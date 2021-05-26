close
Wed May 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 26, 2021

Palestine thanks Pakistan and its people for condemning Israeli atrocities

National

 
May 26, 2021

LAHORE: Ambassador of Palestine in Pakistan Ahmad Rabaie on Tuesday expressed gratitude for unflinching support of Pakistan and its people to condemn Israeli atrocities.“We appreciate the sentiments and emotions of Pakistanis for speaking up against Israel’s systematic and barbaric oppression of the people of Palestine and demanding the UN probe on human rights violations", Ahmad Rabaie said while talking to the University of Health Sciences (UHS) VC.

Latest News

More From Pakistan