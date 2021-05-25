Webinar discusses role of int’l media in Palestine issue

LAHORE:The Department of Communication Studies University of Okara (UO) organised a webinar on Palestine issue on Monday. Eminent journalists and academicians discussed the role of international media in reporting Israel’s intrusion in Gaza during the webinar.

More than 200 participants attended the webinar and shared their thoughts about how media could be used to curb the Israel’s unauthorized occupation of Gaza.

The UO Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, presided over the event. Talking about the media in Muslim world, he argued that despite having abundant resources, the Muslim world had not taken interest in developing strong media outlets and platform to create their own narratives.

Describing the objectives of the webinar, the In-Charge Department of Communication Studies, Dr Zahid Bilal, told that such events were an opportunity to understand the alignment and approach of international media on key issues. Dr Abida Ashraf, Human Rights Chair at Punjab University, said that whenever it came to report the Palestine issue, the international media depicted the Israelis as victims and ruled over the miseries of the Palestinians.

The renowned journalist, Mansoor Jaffar, explained in detail the historical perspectives of the issue and told that international media outlets deliberately downplay the atrocities of Israel through the selection of some specific words. Another senior journalist, Aamir Hashim, maintained that Pakistan’s media should have highlighted the issue in a way that the youth could get proper and better understanding its history and background.