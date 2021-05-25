Cabinet body considers many legal drafts

LAHORE:The 60th meeting of the cabinet committee on legislative business was held at Civil Secretariat here on Monday under the chairmanship of Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat.

The meeting considered many legal amendments and drafts of various departments. Legal proposals agreed upon by the committee included draft amendments to the Punjab Factories Act 2019, Punjab Hotels and Restaurant Rules 2021, draft of Punjab Tourist Guide Rules 2021 and draft of Punjab Travel Agencies Rules 2021.

The committee directed the secretary Local Government to nominate a resident of Bahawalpur Division instead of Lahore for a vacant seat on the board of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company.

The deferred agenda items for further consideration included the Punjab Hotels and Restaurants Act, 1976 regarding delegation of power to seal a hotel or restaurant to the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner concerned, the Payment of Wages Act, 2020, to pay wages to workers through bank, the recommendations put forward by the party for the prevention of kite-flying, the draft of the Punjab Renewable Energy Portfolio after the approval of the Federal Renewable Energy Policy 2020 and the proposal to mortgage the lands of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power. The meeting was attended by secretary law, secretary regulation, secretary local government, secretary tourism and other officials.