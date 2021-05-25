Govt decides to vaccinate all medical students: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:A meeting chaired by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Monday decided to administer corona vaccine to all students of medical universities and colleges in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the process of vaccination is in full swing in the province and more than 124,000 people were vaccinated last day. He directed that complete data be collected to expand the scope of vaccination in the province. He said that the proposal of preferential vaccination of people from 30 important sectors including banks, industries and educational institutions is under consideration.

The Punjab chief secretary directed the officers to ensure implementation of SOPs after easing of some restrictions. He said that complacency could lead to a surge in cases. He also sought a report from the Punjab Healthcare Commission regarding underreporting of corona cases by private labs in some cities.

The secretary took notice of a special branch report about wedding ceremonies in a few marriage halls in Lahore. He directed that the ban on events and gatherings be strictly enforced, adding that outdoor weddings with a gathering of up to 150 people in marriage halls would be allowed only from June 1.

The administrative secretaries of Primary and Secondary Health and Specialized Healthcare gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. Secretary Primary Health Sara Aslam said that the rate of positive cases in 11 districts of Punjab is more than eight percent.

The meeting was attended by senior member Board of Revenue, additional chief secretary, secretaries of health department, commissioner Lahore, and senior civil and military officials. The participants discussed a proposal for preferential inoculation of workers of 30 important sectors.

Corona Vaccination card launched: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam launched new corona vaccination card to facilitate citizens in Punjab on directions from Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Monday.

The Secretary P&SH Department said, “The card will help citizens keep record of their vaccination as well as dates of next dose. All citizens are appealed to get their second dose in time as mentioned on cards. With vaccination, I urge people follow social distancing and use masks.”