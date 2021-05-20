IHC rejects petitions to stop auction of Nawaz’s property

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Wednesday rejected the petitions filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif and others, seeking court directives for stopping the auction of their properties deeming them inadmissible. Divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Amir Farooq, in a short decision said the applicants have the alternate platform and they can go to the trial court to stop the auction of the properties of the former prime minister. The court said due to availability of an alternate forum the high court cannot hear the petitions according to Article 109 of the Constitution.

Earlier, Qazi Misbah, counsel for the former prime minister, argued before the court that the purpose of auctioning proclaimed offender’s property was to force him to surrender. “But Nawaz Sharif will not surrender,” he categorically said. Advocate Misbah said an accountability court had ordered the confiscation and auction of his client’s properties.

When Justice Amir Farooq asked him why his client did not raise objections to the AC order then, the latter replied that this could not be done since it was not in their knowledge. Justice Farooq remarked that the former prime minister could have submitted the objections later.

Advocate Misbah said even legal formalities were not fulfilled for the auction of Nawaz Sharif’s properties. Three men filed different petitions Tuesday in the court challenging the auction that is to take place on May 20. The government has decided to auction off Nawaz’s properties in Sheikhupura, Raiwind, and Lahore today (Thursday) as he remains absconding in the Toshakhana reference.

Petitioner Ashraf Malik claimed that he bought the land in Sheikhupura from Nawaz Sharif for Rs75 million. The deal, however, could not be completed due to some complications.

Petitioner Aslam Aziz, on the other hand, said he invested in orchards in Raiwind. He said he planted oranges, java plum, and guava trees there. Nawaz’s house in Lahore’s Upper Mall is reportedly owned by Mian Iqbal. All three men had requested the court to declare the decision to auction off their properties null and void.