Two dacoits injured during encounter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Two dacoits injured during a police encounter in Sadar police limits on Tuesday.
Reportedly, three armed men snatched cash and gold ornaments from a family near Talwandi Musa Khan and fled. Receiving the information about the incident, a police party started chasing the dacoits. On seeing the police the armed men opened fire at the police which was retaliated. As a result, two dacoits, Tanvir and Mubashir, were injured. The third accused succeeded to escape from the scene. The police have shifted the injured dacoits to a hospital.
WOMAN KILLED: A woman was killed in an accident on GT Road near Wazirabad. Reportedly, Shakeela and Maryam were crossing a road when a motorcyclist Ahsan collided with them. As a result, Shakeela died on the spot while Maryam and Ahsan received injuries.