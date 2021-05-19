close
Wed May 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

Two dacoits injured during encounter

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

GUJRANWALA: Two dacoits injured during a police encounter in Sadar police limits on Tuesday.

Reportedly, three armed men snatched cash and gold ornaments from a family near Talwandi Musa Khan and fled. Receiving the information about the incident, a police party started chasing the dacoits. On seeing the police the armed men opened fire at the police which was retaliated. As a result, two dacoits, Tanvir and Mubashir, were injured. The third accused succeeded to escape from the scene. The police have shifted the injured dacoits to a hospital.

WOMAN KILLED: A woman was killed in an accident on GT Road near Wazirabad. Reportedly, Shakeela and Maryam were crossing a road when a motorcyclist Ahsan collided with them. As a result, Shakeela died on the spot while Maryam and Ahsan received injuries.

