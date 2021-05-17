Seven lose life to corona in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: DC Sohail Khawaja has asked the citizens to adopt corona SOPs issued by the government to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that at present 54 corona patients were under treatment in the DHQ Hospital while seven corona patients had died during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the district administration arrested seven persons from different areas for violating corona SOPs and lockdown. The assistant commissioner city conducted raids in different areas and arrested seven accused.

YOUTH KILLS COUSIN: A youth gunned down his cousin and injured two sisters over a domestic issue at Dhulley.

Accused Salman had a quarrel with his sisters Zunaira, Kiran and cousin Ayesha. After exchanging harsh words, he allegedly opened fire on them. Resultantly, his cousin Ayesha died on the spot while Zunaira and Kiran were injured. They were shifted to the DHQ Hospital. Dhulley police have registered a case and started investigation.

MAN TORTURED TO DEATH: A man was tortured to death by six people at Kamoke.

Accused Adnan, Subhan, Abdu Rehman, Sanaullah and others were torturing Hammad and Ali, sons of Hafeezur Rehman, over a minor issue. In the meantime, Hafeezur Rehman came there and asked the accused to stop torturing his sons. To it, they also attacked and tortured him brutally. He was shifted to a hospital where he died. Police have started investigation.

YOUTH KILLED BY TRAIN: A youth died and two others were injured while making a video of a train in Wazirabad.

Haseeb and his friends M Ali and Bilal were trying to make a video a train when their motorcycle collided with it. As a result, 22-year-old Haseeb was killed on the spot while M Ali and Bilal were injured. The injured bikers were shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

SIX ACCUSED HELD: The police have arrested six accused and recovered drugs, kites and illegal arms from them.

Sadr Wazirabad police, on a tip-off, raided and arrested two drug suppliers and recovered drugs from them. Meanwhile, Nowshera Virkan, Sadr Kamoke and Gakhar Mandi police arrested four accused and recovered hundreds of kites and illegal arms from them.

BODY FOUND: The body of a man was found from a canal at Kamoke. Locals spotted a body in the canal and informed Kamoke Sadr police. Following the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the THQ Hospital.