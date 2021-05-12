Famine ‘tightens grip’ on southern Madagascar : UN

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANTANANARIVO: More than one million people in southern Madagascar are facing acute food insecurity as the region grapples with its worst drought in four decades, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Five straight years of low rainfall have wiped out harvests and hampered access to food, compounding the effects of erosion caused by deforestation and devastating sandstorms.