‘One-window operation key to boost investment in tourism sector’

LAHORE : Experts, scholars and stakeholders of tourism in a webinar have floated the idea of one-window operation for foreign investors.

Wide publication and dissemination of literature about heritage sites and inclusion of topics of tourism ethics and heritage importance in curriculum were discussed in the webinar.

The event was chaired by Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood. Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta, CEO Urban Unit Omer Masood, Managing Director TDCP Tanvir Jabbar, additional secretary, director archaeology were present in P&D committee room while panellists Salima Hashmi, Sajida Vandal, Shafiq Ahmed, Umer Khan, Umer Hussain, Qasim Jaffery, Shoraiz Lashari, Tayyab Ali and others participated via video link. They presented their suggestions to promote heritage sites focused tourism across the Punjab.

Adviser Tourism appraised the participants of initiatives taken by Tourism Department, especially heritage preservation. The Chairman P& D Board appreciated all stakeholders and efforts of Secretary Tourism and Tourism Department along with Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) for promotion of Tourism and Heritage in the province.

“Include tourism ethics and heritage importance in curriculum and text books,” suggested scholar Salima Hashmi. Another stakeholder, Tallal Ahmed, was convinced that one-window operation for foreign investors was the key to boost investment in tourism sector particularly for hotel chains. The adviser agreed in principle and told the participants that these suggestions would be presented before Punjab Cabinet for further progress. “For the first time we are moving ahead in a coordinated way to promote to tourism in Punjab”, said Mehmood. He said as soon as restrictions in the wake of Covid-19 are removed more initiatives would be taken in collaboration with private sector.

CEO Urban Unit Omer Masood asked for integrated development, especially implementation of feasibility / Destination Investment and Management Plan (DIMPS).

He urged the need for implementation of urban unit feasibility of Soon Valley.

Another participant, Omer Mukhtar Khan, suggested Soon Valley development particularly water sports in the river Indus at Kalabagh and launching Attock to Kalabagh river Safari.

“Why we don’t publish and disseminate promotional literature and books on heritage to attract foreign tourists”, wondered Sajida Vandal.

She said unnecessary constructions and encroachments at heritage places should be avoided to maintain beauty of the past.

The participants suggested marketing and branding Pakistani tourism and expos at different points.