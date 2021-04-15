When fascism takes over

The ongoing unrestrained protest by an unruly mob belonging to an extreme right-wing party has exposed the crumbly state that has failed to protect the livelihood and lives of its citizens. What teachings of Islam are these protesters following and what services are they doing to the religion by blocking roads, pelting stones, burning tyres, damaging the livelihood of people and killing policemen? Can these acts justify the wrongs done to those patients, especially critically ill people, who could not reach hospitals due to this violence? What about those hungry children of daily wagers who could not have their meals because their families could not earn due to the closure of markets across the country? It is time the government passed the law that can safeguard the properties and lives of citizens of Pakistan.

Dr Shakeel ur Rehman Hissam

Peshawar