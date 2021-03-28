JI to hold rally at Liaquat Bagh today

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is set to stage a public meeting at Liaquat Bagh today (Sunday) afternoon as part of its mass contact campaign against price hike, unemployment and other problems being faced by the common man.

JI ameer North Punjab, Dr. Tariq Saleem told newsmen on Saturday that SOPs for protection against COVID-19 will be strictly observed at the public meeting. He said that four to five feet space will be kept while making seating arrangements while participants will also be provided masks and sanitizers at entry points.

Dr. Tariq who was accompanied by Rawalpindi ameer Syed Arif Shirazi said the JI was also making its own security arrangements. JI ameer Sirajul Haq, secretary general Amirul Azeem main ameer Liaquat Baloch will address the public meeting to denounce economic policies of the PTI Government.

“The event will prove to be a landmark in country's politics,” the JI leader said. The JI workers have carried out extensive publicity for the mega event while displaying banners and streamers in twin cities.