Haseena Moin’s death condoled

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said eminent playwright Haseena Moin was a shining star in the world of literature and the world of art.

In condolence message, the minister expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Haseena Moin.

Paying tribute to her services, he said that writers and artists never die but always rule the hearts of the fans. “With her pen, she showed the good and bad aspects of people lives, adding that her aim was to create awareness in the society.

Appreciating the services of Haseena Moin, the minister said that such personalities are born in centuries.

He said that her role in literature and fine arts will always be remembered.

“Haseena Moin educated our youth about Pakistan art and culture with her writing power and also promoted its importance.”

He said that she had rendered great services to country’s drama industry, adding that her services will be remembered for a long time.

According to APP: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk, on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned playwright Haseena Moin.

In his condolence message issued here, he said Haseena Moin had written several plays for radio, television and stage.

Chairman PAL said that she would always live in the hearts of lovers of Urdu literature and drama viewers. He prayed for the eternal peace of Hasina Moin’s soul and patience for her family.