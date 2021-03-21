Minister directs CPO to improve law and order situation

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood Ur-Rasheed Saturday directed CPO Sarfraz Ahmad Falki to improve law and order situation in the district.

Presiding over a meeting on law and order at DC Office, the minister asked the CPO to launch crackdown on criminals and drug peddlers and also take action against cops who misuse authority and were hesitant to do legitimate work of citizens.

The minister called for sincere efforts to facilitate the masses.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, ADCR Ali Akbar Bhandar, ADCG Anjum Riaz Sethi, public representatives of the district, Chairman GDA Barrister Ali Ashraf Mughal, Chairman PHA SA Hameed, Chaudhry Siddique Maher, former federal minister Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan, city PTI secretary general Rizwan Aslam Butt, Zafarullah Cheema, Khalid Pervaiz Virk, Chaudhry Tariq Gujjar, Ali Shabbir Maher, Muhammad Afzal Cheema and officers of various departments were also present in the meeting.

The minister said SHOs should be directed to be very kind to the people and committees should be formed at the police station level to address public grievances.

He said public representatives should also be taken on board so that the partnership process could help in resolving public issues.

Briefing the minister, the CPO said police had launched crackdown on drug peddlers from February 1st to February 15 and recovered four kilograms of heroin from drug peddlers and arrested 150 criminals and persons with criminal records.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Two people died and three sustained injuries in road accidents in Kamoke and Wazirabad areas on Saturday.

Sumair, 16, was travelling on a motorcycle on Sialkot Road and he hit a tree and died on the spot.

Arslan, 30, died when his motorcycle collided with a rickshaw while Billal and Gulfam received injuries and were rushed to hospital by Rescue-1122 staffers.

DRIVE INTENSIFIED AGAINST CORONAVIRUS SOPS VIOLATORS: Kamoke Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qurat Ul Ain Zafar inspected markets and bazaars to ensure implementation of coronavirus-induced lockdown.The AC sealed two shops in main bazaar, seven tailor shops, two boutique shops, six mobile shops, a cloth and utensil shop on charges of violating lockdown regulations.

The AC also inspected public, private transport vehicles and advised transport owners and drivers to follow coronavirus safety SOPs.

The authorities sealed Rafique Marquee in Sadhoke over COVID-19 SOPs violations.

Wazirabad AC Amir Mehmood also visited markets and bazaars to check compliance on lockdown on weekend.

He sealed four shops violating Covid-19 SOPs.

AC Rashd Iqbal inspected various bazaars and markets to check implementation of COVID SOPs in Noshera Virkan areas and sealed five shops.

City AC Kamran Hussain and Sadar Sarya Haider also inspected markets and shops in their respective tehsils.