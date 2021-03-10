Marijuana stuffed into cigarettes seized by Customs

Personnel of the Drug Enforcement Cell of the Airport Collectorate of the Pakistan Customs deputed at the International Mail Office in Karachi have seized cigarettes stuffed with marijuana.

Irfan Ali, spokesman for the Customs, said on Tuesday the Customs received an intelligence report that postal parcels were being used to smuggle marijuana into the country from abroad, and that it was being sold in posh areas of Karachi at exorbitant rates as the demand for it had been on the rise.

Accordingly, Collector Customs Airport Irfan-ur-Rehman assigned a special task to Additional Collector Airport Farah Faroque and Deputy Collector Customs Airport Inamullah to use all available resources for taking action against the drug smuggling from abroad. The personnel deputed at the IMO were directed to keep an eye on incoming postal parcels, and in this regard the customs officials themselves visited the mail offices.

A transit parcel from the UK to Germany, having the declaration that it contained cloth and decorative frames, was stopped and checked. Upon inspection it was learnt that the parcel contained 73 cigarette sticks containing marijuana. The officials seized the consignment and 170 grams of marijuana worth Rs250,000. A case has been registered under the Customs and Narcotics Act.