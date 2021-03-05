Economic challenges

Pakistan has been facing the acute economic crises for many years now. Although it is the fundamental duty and responsibility of the government to fulfil the basic needs of the people, Pakistan’s unstable economy has made it quite difficult for it to provide the basic facilities that include shelter, food and clothing to its people. And while one of the most apparent reasons for this economic fallout is the Covid-19 pandemic, the real issue, however, is the lack of attention being paid to these problems that are making the life of the people miserable. When these problems are not solved in a timely manner, they lead to a large number of social problems.

There is no denying that our prime minister is taking all possible steps to solve the problems that were created by the pandemic. However, a lot needs to be done to come up with a permanent solution to the problem.

Laiba Kausar

Lahore