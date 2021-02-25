Judicial commission to monitor EIA for Naya Pakistan Scheme

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government that a judicial commission would monitor the process of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the development project of “Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme”.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the direction hearing multiple petitions relating to environmental issues. The judge already restrained construction work on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RUDAP) till approval of its EIA report.

Recently, another judge of the LHC, in a separate petition, restrained the provincial government from taking a final decision on the EIA of the riverfront project. The petition questioned impartiality and legitimacy of the consultant which prepared the EIA for the government.

During the Wednesday’s hearing, Justice Karim observed that Lahore had been recklessly ruined as it became the second most polluted city in the world.

Earlier, the judicial commission comprising retired justice Ali Akbar Qureshi submitted a report that 46 sugar mills had been given notices and deadline till March 2 to submit their EIAs and design of waste water treatment plants.

Some 37 brick kilns had been sealed, 10197 vehicles challaned and 143 fuel stations sealed for violation of environmental laws. The judge directed the commission to take the sugar mills to task for failing to not submit EIAs regarding installation of water treatment plants.

Representing a petitioner, Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued that the public functionaries failed to perform their statutory obligations as EIAs had not been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the major development projects.