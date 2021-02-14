One dead as 6.4-magnitude quake jolts Pakistan

HARIPUR: A woman has died in Haripur village after a powerful magnitude-6.4 earthquake jolted several cities of Pakistan late Friday night.

Tajikistan’s Murghab city was the epicentre. Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore. They were also felt in Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral. According to the Seismological Centre, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km.

At the time of the earthquake, the woman from Haripur ran in fear and fell and died in the courtyard of her house, rescue officials said. In Mardan and Dir, four women fell unconscious, while one woman was reported injured in Mansehra, say Rescue 1122 officials.