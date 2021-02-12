Woman, 55, recovered dead from nullah

LAHORE:A 55-year-old woman was recovered dead from an open nullah in Sattukatla area on Thursday. Some passersby spotted the body floating in the nullah and informed the police. Body was shifted to morgue for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a body of a man was found in the limits of Nishter Colony police on Thursday. The body, yet to be identified, bore barks of torture, police said. Police shifted the body to morgue for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Man shot at, injured: A man was injured in the firing of a rival in the limits of Lytton Road police here on Thursday. The victim identified as Muhammad Ejaz suffered bullet injury in his hand when he tried to snatch a pistol from accused Talha who wanted to shoot his nephew Osama. Later, the accused, Talha, shot himself in the leg and accused Shahid, another uncle of Osama, of firing shots at him. Police shifted victims Ejaz and accused Talha to a local hospital for medical examination where it was found that Talha’s wound was self-inflicted. Accused Talha along with Omar alias Seeka, Khurram alias Khoma and Zohaib had already made an attempt to kill Osama and his elder brother Moeed in the limits of Mozang police on October 30, 2020.

drug smuggling bids foiled: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled four bids to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees on Thursday.

The suspects were trying to smuggle through couriers and parcels. The first case was reported on Allama Iqbal International Airport cargo where the drugs were hidden under ladies clothe. The parcel was registered by a person named M Jamil of Sialkot and booked against the name of Amir Zubair in England. The second parcel was registered against the name of Nazia Perveen, a resident of Gujranwala. The parcel was named against Ahmad in London. The third bid was reported in Shadbagh and the fourth bid was foiled near Harnoli Mor Mianwali.