Short film ‘Curfew’ on Kashmir Day

LAHORE:Rescue Service organised the screening of short film titled ‘CURFEW’ at Rescue Headquarters to show solidarity with Kashmir cause on Thursday.

The senior officers of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy and a large number of rescuers attended the screening event. Pakistani and USA artists performed in the 40-minute long film produced by PANWAR Films USA. The film shows sufferings of Kashmiris and highlighted the Kashmir cause as a humanitarian issue.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Indian Occupied Kashmir and said we are with the Kashmiris for their right of independence. Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan and we being Pakistani are raising our voice to show solidarity with our Kashmir brother and sisters. Besides this, special seminars and awareness walks have been organised in all districts of Punjab to show solidarity with the Kashmir people. Rescuers distributed awareness pamphlets to the general public and observed a one-minute silence to express their solidarity with Kashmir.