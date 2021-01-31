close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
AFP
January 31, 2021

US Capitol police officer who died after riot to lie in honour

World

AFP
January 31, 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Capitol police officer who died after being injured in the January 6 attack by pro-Trump rioters will lie in honour at the building’s Rotunda, lawmakers said late on Friday, a mark of respect rarely bestowed. Brian Sicknick was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher while struggling with the rioters who swarmed through the halls of Congress.

The 42-year-old member of the force that protects the ground of the Congress returned to his division office where he collapsed and was taken to the hospital, according to the Capitol Police.

