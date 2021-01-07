Islamabad’s top police officer replaced

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman as the new Inspector General of Police Islamabad, a notification said on Wednesday.

He replaces outgoing police chief Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, whose performance had come into question by the federal government “due to increase in crime during last few days”, state media reported quoting a police source as saying.

According to the notification of the Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan presently serving under Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman has earlier served as RPO Hazara, CCPO Peshawar and DIG Special Branch there. The development comes on the heels of the killing of Usama Satti in the federal capital last weekend, allegedly by personnel of Islamabad’s counter-terror police. Five of policemen were arrested soon after a criminal complaint was filed, and the matter has reached an anti-terrorism court.