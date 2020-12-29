Ombudsman summons LWMC CEO over complaints

LAHORE:While taking serious notice of various public complaints relating to the poor cleanliness situation in the City, Punjab Ombudsman Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan directed the Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to appear in person in his office.

The CEO was further directed to submit a two-year report of the company about the budgetary allocation, loans, grants, expenditures besides, a detail plan and way forward to cope with this grave situation as highlighted consecutively in public complaints.

According to these complaints, LWMC seems to be least bothered due to which the streets, roads, roundabouts and other areas particularly walled city areas of Lahore have been converted into the piles of garbage. Due to unhealthy environment, the citizens are being affected with various health issues, including breathing problems, allergy, malaria, mental stress, weak immunity and other health issues of children. The citizens of Lahore appealed to Mohtasib Office to resolve this issue as early as possible.