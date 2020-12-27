Refilling of LPG cylinders underway unchecked

GUJRANWALA: Refilling of LPG cylinders is underway in the district with apparent impunity. Reportedly, the process of refilling of small cylinders is endangering lives and properties of citizens. Talking to reporters, the locals demanded strict action against elements involved in illegal act of LPG cylinders’ refilling.

CRACKDOWN: Price control magistrate Saturday launched crackdown on dealers and shopkeepers of substandard fertilizer, seeds and pesticides and imposed fine on them. Magistrate Dr Javed raided different places and imposed fine on shopkeepers Zohaib, Dilawar, Tayyab and Sabir.

EIGHT HELD: Police Saturday arrested eight accused and recovered illegal arms and drugs from them. Cantonment police arrested accused Abid and Hussain and recovered 10 litre liquor and a shotgun from them. Wazirabad police rounded up three accused and recovered five Kalashnikovs and one rifle from them.