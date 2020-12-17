19 child abuse complaints received in three months

LAHORE: The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab received 19 complaints of child molestation, abuse and rape in the last three months.

Mohtasib Punjab Maj (Rtd) Azam Suleman Khan said quick action in this regard was taken and police and other agencies concerned were taken on board to provide justice to the victims. The complaints were received from Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Chiniot, Tota Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Kasur, Okara, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Vehari, Sargodha and Sahiwal. The victim children were included 10 boys and nine girls aged between 2 and 15 years.

A deaf and dumb handicapped girl of district Sahiwal was among the rape victims. She was abused at her house when she was alone. According to the Sahiwal DPO, police not only lodged the FIR of the incident but also arrested the criminal immediately. The challan of the case was also submitted in a court and the criminal was sent to jail on judicial remand.

While appreciating the performance of the Office of Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children, the Mohtasib Punjab stated the department is working day and night to eliminate such menaces from society by ensuring continuous assistance to the courts in this regard.